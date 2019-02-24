Raymond Steele
Warner Robins, GA- Raymond Steele, of Warner Robins, Georgia, husband of Carolyn Marie Tucker Steele died Feb. 16, 2019. His funeral service was held at The Palms, 937 Bowman Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Interment was held in St. John's United Methodist Church Cemetery of Cotton Plant, Ocala, Florida.
Raymond was born April 15, 1935 in Chauncey, Georgia. He served in the Army National Guard and retired from Civil Service at Warner Robins Air Force Base.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Steele; three children, Gary Steele (Lisa) of Roswell, GA; Larry Steele (Betti Jo) of Johns Creek, GA and Julie S. Tonks (Neal) of Charleston, SC; sister, Millie Brown of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren, Kate Geerlings (Jacob), Melissa Oh (Richie), Laura Marie Raffield (Taylor), Emily Tonks and William Tonks; and three great-grandchildren, Eleanor Marie Raffield, Joanna Geerlings and Emmalynn Oh.
Memorials may be made to 'Issues & Answers' c/o Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd, Centerville, GA. 31028.
View the online memorial for Raymond Steele
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2019