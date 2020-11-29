Raymond StewartMarch 26, 1946 - November 24, 2020Macon, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Raymond Stewart. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery located at 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA. 31204. Pastor Leon Ward Jr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving devoted wife of 54 years, Saundra Hollingshed Stewart and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held today Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.