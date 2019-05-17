Raymond W. Dunn
December 13, 1932 - May 15, 2019
Orange Park, FL- Raymond Wesley Dunn, 86, died on May 15 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born December 13, 1932 in Sparta GA, to the late Albert H. and Pearl C. Dunn.
The graveside service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM Saturday at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by wife Janie B. Dunn, stepson Stonewall J. Ellis, sisters Agnes Amerson and Alberta Becham, brothers Percy Dunn, Harris Dunn, and Morris Dunn.
Raymond attended Mercer University in Macon and served in the US Army before he began his civil service career. He and Janie retired from Robins Air Force Base and actively traveled, camped, fished and attended Georgia Bulldog football games. He was also a devoted caregiver to Janie as she suffered and died with Alzheimer's.
Raymond later moved to Orange Park, FL to live near his stepdaughter and family. His last 5 years were spent at the Allegro Senior Living facility, where he enthusiastically took part in the many activities, and was fondly known as 'the Domino King'. His family wishes to thank the staff there for their attentive care over these past few years.
Raymond is survived by his stepdaughters Melba (John) Gordon of Orange Park FL, and Beverly (Michael) Sargent of Benton KY; his grandchild, Courtney Ellis of Jacksonville FL; step-grandchildren Renee Buffington of Long Beach CA, and John Keith Gordon of Jacksonville, FL; many nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2019