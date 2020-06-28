Raynell Holder Brown
1940 - 2020
October 30, 1940 - June 26, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Raynelle Holder Brown, 79, of Macon, Georgia passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at Lake Wildwood Baptist Church.
Born in Gordon, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Ohlman Ray Holder and Frances Wheeler Hyde. She was a retired special education teacher from the Macon-Bibb County School System.
Mrs. Brown was a member of the Glad Tidings Tabernacle and former Executive Director of the United Cerebral Palsy Center.
She is survived by her children, Jay Doyle Brown Jr. (Lisa) and Kimberly Brown Hartley (Todd); Grandchildren, Hunter Hartley (Sierra), Haley Hartley, Dylan Hartley; great grandchildren, Jaxon Vinson, Colton Harrell, Hyde Hartley and Whitley Hartley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Cerebral Palsy of Georgia, 3300 Northeast Expressway Building 9 Atlanta, Georgia 30341 or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Memorial service
Lake Wildwood Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
