Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Reba J. Snow Alligood

September 17, 1932 - March 28, 2019

Dublin, GA- Mrs. Reba J. Snow Alligood, age 86, of Dublin, Georiga passed away on Thursday evening, March 28, 2019 at Fairview Park Hospital, Dublin, Georgia.

Reba loved the Lord and spending time with her family. She was independent and an inspiration as she lived everyday to the fullest. She loved to joke around and have fun. She was never at a loss for words. She checked the obituaries daily and jokingly would say "got to see if I made it in here today". In her younger years, she played basketball, was an avid bowler with Laurens Lanes, loved to travel, sometimes taking spontaneous trips to anywhere she wanted to go (and letting her family know after she had arrived). She loved helping others and was very generous with everything she had including her time. She volunteered with the Lighthouse in Dublin, Meals on Wheels and talked often about those she stayed with as a Personal Care Assistant. She was a member of NARFE and Georgia Cares. She accomplished all this while working full time and retiring after 30 years from the Veterans Administration. She was lovingly cared for by the staff at the James Place for the last 4 years. She was Baptist by faith and had attended Blue Springs and Springdale Baptist Church. She was one of six children born to the late Oliver Owen Snow and Elmira Armetta Clements Snow.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Joyce Faye Snow Wood, Ada Snow, Hollis Snow, and husbands, Prescott Graham and Prentice Alligood.

She leaves behind her daughters, Wanda Carter, Glenwood, GA, Sandra Chue (Joel), Lyons, GA, Tammy Hodges (Danny), East Dublin, GA, Deana Hodges, Adrian, GA, two brothers, Charles Snow (Barbara), East Dublin, GA, Carl Snow (Betty), Suffolk, VA, grandchildren, Jennifer Davidson, Julie Angulo (Anthony), Christina Crawford (Reid), Steven Hodges, Nikki Rich (Dustin), Michael Durden, Eddie Durden, great grandchildren, A.J. Davidson (Ashley), Jared Davidson, Joshua Davidson, Adan Angulo, Eric Hodges, Phoebe Hodges, Katie Hodges, Bentley Hodges, Bodey Crawford, Huck Crawford, Hunter Foskey, Aubree Rich, Colton Foskey, Hagen Rich, a great great granddaughter, Izzy Davidson, longtime special companion, Roy Mosley and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Minter Baptist Church with Reverend Ben Edwards officiating.

Serving as active pallbearers will be A.J., Jared and Joshua Davidson, Adan Angulo, Chuck, Kenny, Chris, Jason and Oliver Snow. Nephews, Joey and Reggie Wood will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Mrs. Alligood will be laid to rest in the family section of Minter Cemetery.

Her family will receive friends on Monday, at the church, from 2:00 pm until the hour of the service or friends may call at the home of Charles and Barbara Snow in East Dublin.

Please share a memory, leave a condolence message and sign the online guest register at

SAMMONS FUNERAL HOME, Soperton, Georgia





View the online memorial for Reba J. Snow Alligood



Reba J. Snow AlligoodSeptember 17, 1932 - March 28, 2019Dublin, GA- Mrs. Reba J. Snow Alligood, age 86, of Dublin, Georiga passed away on Thursday evening, March 28, 2019 at Fairview Park Hospital, Dublin, Georgia.Reba loved the Lord and spending time with her family. She was independent and an inspiration as she lived everyday to the fullest. She loved to joke around and have fun. She was never at a loss for words. She checked the obituaries daily and jokingly would say "got to see if I made it in here today". In her younger years, she played basketball, was an avid bowler with Laurens Lanes, loved to travel, sometimes taking spontaneous trips to anywhere she wanted to go (and letting her family know after she had arrived). She loved helping others and was very generous with everything she had including her time. She volunteered with the Lighthouse in Dublin, Meals on Wheels and talked often about those she stayed with as a Personal Care Assistant. She was a member of NARFE and Georgia Cares. She accomplished all this while working full time and retiring after 30 years from the Veterans Administration. She was lovingly cared for by the staff at the James Place for the last 4 years. She was Baptist by faith and had attended Blue Springs and Springdale Baptist Church. She was one of six children born to the late Oliver Owen Snow and Elmira Armetta Clements Snow.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Joyce Faye Snow Wood, Ada Snow, Hollis Snow, and husbands, Prescott Graham and Prentice Alligood.She leaves behind her daughters, Wanda Carter, Glenwood, GA, Sandra Chue (Joel), Lyons, GA, Tammy Hodges (Danny), East Dublin, GA, Deana Hodges, Adrian, GA, two brothers, Charles Snow (Barbara), East Dublin, GA, Carl Snow (Betty), Suffolk, VA, grandchildren, Jennifer Davidson, Julie Angulo (Anthony), Christina Crawford (Reid), Steven Hodges, Nikki Rich (Dustin), Michael Durden, Eddie Durden, great grandchildren, A.J. Davidson (Ashley), Jared Davidson, Joshua Davidson, Adan Angulo, Eric Hodges, Phoebe Hodges, Katie Hodges, Bentley Hodges, Bodey Crawford, Huck Crawford, Hunter Foskey, Aubree Rich, Colton Foskey, Hagen Rich, a great great granddaughter, Izzy Davidson, longtime special companion, Roy Mosley and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Minter Baptist Church with Reverend Ben Edwards officiating.Serving as active pallbearers will be A.J., Jared and Joshua Davidson, Adan Angulo, Chuck, Kenny, Chris, Jason and Oliver Snow. Nephews, Joey and Reggie Wood will serve as honorary pallbearers.Mrs. Alligood will be laid to rest in the family section of Minter Cemetery.Her family will receive friends on Monday, at the church, from 2:00 pm until the hour of the service or friends may call at the home of Charles and Barbara Snow in East Dublin.Please share a memory, leave a condolence message and sign the online guest register at www.sammonsfuneralhome.com SAMMONS FUNERAL HOME, Soperton, Georgia Funeral Home Sammons Funeral Home

4201 Main St West

Soperton , GA 30457

(912) 529-4411 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close