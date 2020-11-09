Rebecca "Becky" Barksdale Oliver
September 30, 1941 - November 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Rebecca "Becky" Barksdale Oliver, 79, died on Friday, November 6, 2020. Becky was born in Jackson, Mississippi, on September 30, 1941 to the late Harris Barksdale Jr. and the late Rebecca Miller Barksdale. She grew up in Jackson and moved to Memphis, Tennessee to attend Southwestern University where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts with Distinction. She lived in Athens, Georgia; Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Spartanburg, South Carolina; before settling in Macon over 50 years ago. Commuting to Milledgeville, she obtained her M.A. from Georgia College and State University.
Becky retired after 30 years of teaching. She spent most of those years teaching English, Spanish, French, and Latin at Northside Middle School in Warner Robins. There she touched many children's lives and developed enduring friendships with her colleagues.
One of Becky's greatest joys was traveling with her husband Jim. After Jim died, she continued to travel with her daughter and grandchildren. Becky adored her grandchildren and children. She was a reader, a cat-lover, and gardener. Before becoming ill, Becky enjoyed being a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, attending services and volunteering.
Becky is survived by her son, Robert Burke Everett Jr.; her daughter, Julie (Tommy) Davis; grandchildren, Trey Davis, Katie Davis, and Hannah Chandler; step-children, James Robert Oliver, Jr., J. Mitchell Oliver (Troy), and Sara Ann Schmieder; and several step-grandchildren. She was preceded in her death by her husband, James "Jim" Oliver.
A celebration of her life will be held in the Memorial Gardens of St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Family will receive friends while social distancing at Becky's home from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal rescue charity.
