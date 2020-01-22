Rebecca "Becky" "Beck" D. Bussell
July 7, 1948 - January 17, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Becky Bussell, 71, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Becky was born in Sandersville, Georgia on July 7, 1948 to the late James Andrew and Bernice Lucille Bussell. Raised in Tennille, Georgia, she graduated from Washington County High School in 1966 and worked for Continental Can Company for 15 years. When the plant closed, Becky went to Middle Georgia Technical College to become certified as an electronic technician; she showed great promise and people always came to her to fix their personal electronics. Becky later worked as a Civil Servant at Robins Air Force Base as an F-15 RADAR electronic technician until 2002 when she retired.
In her retirement, she and her companion, Karen, began a home-based business called Kay Becky Designs. They loved to showcase their crafting, woodworking, and painting skills and attended craft shows all around the south. Becky made things for her family and friends and was very proud of the work they did together. She loved bass fishing, which she learned from her dad, and loved to ride with the Patriots Motorcycle group where they would participate in benefit rides to help needy families. She was also a member of the Ladies of the Moose. Becky also had a sweet spot for all animals and was fostering 17 kittens at the time of her death. She and Karen nurtured kittens back to health and would find loving forever homes for them to live in. Their goal together was to stop euthanasia of animals and worked with Save Our Souls Animal Rescue in Warner Robins to achieve this.
Becky is survived by her partner, Karen Wimberley of Kathleen; son, Ben Wimberley of Ellaville; grandchildren, Dustin and Devin Wimberley; two great-grandchildren; brother, Ed Wimberley, Jr. and his family of Fort Valley; sisters, Kathy King Wimberley and Lisa G. Wimberley, both of Augusta; cousins, Linda Baxley, Connie Garnto, Bobby Smith, Junior Price, and Shirley; and many other beloved cousins.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Becky to Save Our Souls Animal Rescue, W. E. Callaway Road, Claxton, GA 30417, www.sosrescuega.org/donate.
