Rebecca Faye "Becca" Hale
1973 - 2020
December 27, 1973 - June 7, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Rebecca "Becca" Faye Hale, 46, of Macon, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. A celebration of Becca's life will be held on a later date.
Becca was born on December 27, 1973, in Monroe, Georgia. She was employed at Legacy at River Crossing, where she worked as maintenance supervisor. A generous and great friend to everyone, Becca went out of her way to help others. She never held anything against anyone and loved them for who they were. Becca was loving with just the right amount of stubbornness. Hardworking and handy, there was nothing that she couldn't do.
Becca was preceded in death by her father, D.C. Hale.
Left to cherish Becca's memory is her wife of 15 years, Christina Johnson; mother, Vera Jones Hale; siblings, Steven Jones and Lisa Coleman; her honorary nieces and nephews; cats, Booda and Coco; and a multitude of loving friends.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Rebecca "Becca" Faye Hale



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
