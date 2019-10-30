Rebecca Gayle
Rawlins
August 7, 2017 - October 26, 2019
Macon, GA- Rebecca Gayle Rawlins passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, October 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Maynard Baptist Church with burial in Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Rev. Matthew Bishop will officiate. The family will greet friends the day of the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 at the church.
Rebecca was born August 7, 2017, in Macon, Georgia.
Rebecca is survived by her parents, Kerry and Kasey Rawlins; sister, Lydia Rawlins; Grandparents, Gayle Rawlins, Alan and Raine Hall Rawlins and Troy and Becky McNeal; great-grandparents, Cindy Parker and J.R. and Helen B. McNeal, Sr.; Aunts and Uncles Chris and Renee Rawlins and Stephen and Farrah Bell; and many cousins.
Rebecca attended Montessori of Macon and truly loved her classroom and school. In honor of Rebecca, The Rebecca Rawlins Scholarship Fund has been established and memorial contributions may be sent to Montessori of Macon, 855 Tolliver Place, Macon, GA 31210. This scholarship fund will allow Rebecca's joy to be shared with other children.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2019