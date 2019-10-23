|
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Rebecca Jean Bacon
March 13, 1931 - October 19, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Jean Bacon, 88, of Macon, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 5:00PM, Friday, October 25, 2019 at the chapel of Hart's Cupola with the Reverend Mark Hudgins officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Jesup City Cemetery, Jesup Georgia, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ingleside Baptist Church, 834 Wimbish Rd.,Macon, GA 31210 https://www.ingleside.org.
Jean was born March 13, 1931 in Jesup, Georgia to the late Jack and Pauline Murphy. She graduated from Surrency High school in 1947 then attended Middle Georgia College in Cochran, where she received her teaching degree in 1949. Later, she attended the University of Georgia,where she received her Master's of Elementary Education Degree in 1967.
Jean started her career as first grade teacher in her hometown of Surrency, Georgia at Surrency Elementary School. It was there, at the school, that she met the love of her life, Dan Bacon, who was teaching agricultural classes to returning veterans. They were married June 3, 1951 and remained happily married for 63 years. Jean also taught first and second grade at Brevard Elementary in Brevard North Carolina, Atherton Elementary in Dekalb County, Georgia.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Rosson (Cleve Bonner); son, Dexter Bacon (Diane); grandchildren, Liz Hill (Jonathan), Tommy Rosson, and Brian Bacon; great grandchildren, Mary Evelyn Hill and Henry Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
DONATIONS MAY BE MADE TO:
Ingleside Baptist Church
834 Wimbish Rd, Macon GA 31210
Web: https://www.ingleside.org/.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
