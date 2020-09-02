Rebecca Joyce Bagwell Sears
Macon, Georgia- Rebecca Joyce Bagwell Sears, 54, of Lokchapee Landing, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her residence. Memorial services will be held at 4:00pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. Interment will be private. To honor social distancing seating will be limited to the first 150 attendees and masks are encouraged.
Mrs. Sears was born September 17, 1965, in Macon and had lived there most of her life. She was a teacher at Howard Middle School and was nearly complete with her education to become a school counselor. Mrs. Sears was devoted to her family and was preceded in death by a step-daughter: Sam Sears.
Mrs. Sears is survived by her son: William Leven Sears; parents: Billy and Wanda Bagwell; brothers and sisters-in-law: Britt and Brittany Bagwell and Bunky and Angela Bagwell, Jr.; nieces and nephews: Will Bagwell, Tyler Bagwell, Gracie Bagwell, Mattie Bagwell, Gavin Whitfield, Garrett Whitfield and Camille Whitfield; great-nephew: Brady Bagwell.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100
Atlanta, Georgia 30341.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Britt and Brittany Bagwell at 115 Master's Cove, Macon, Georgia 31211.
