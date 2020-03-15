Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Lynn Griffin. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Lynn Griffin

March 1, 1974 - March 10, 2020

Kathleen, GA- Rebecca Griffin, 46, and her beloved husband and soulmate, Kenneth "Kenny" Darryl Griffin, Sr., 49, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Born on March 1, 1974 in Albany, New York, Rebecca graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in Schenectady, New York, and joined the United States Air Force; she proudly served her country for 16 years before medically retiring. Subsequent to her military career, Rebecca went on to receive a Bachelor's degree from Middle Georgia State University and worked as a claims specialist for the Social Security Administration. She was recently promoted, making her family extremely proud of her!

Rebecca was successful in her career, but being a mother was her greatest accomplishment. She told her daughter, Briana, every morning to "be the best you can be" and was guaranteed to tell her how proud of her she was every single day. Rebecca's biggest goal in life was to do everything in her power to help Briana become a successful and happy woman. She and Kenny sacrificed SO, SO, SO many things to put her through college and to give her a chance to do something meaningful with her life. They were super excited to see her graduate this coming May and told her each day how excited and proud of her they were. Kenny even joked about how he was going to wear only overalls to embarrass her at graduation!

Rebecca loved EVERYTHING pink and sparkly; she loved it so much that she begged Kenny to lay down pink and glittery tiles in their bathroom. Her love for sparkles matched her positive attitude and outlook about everything in life.

Rebecca leaves behind an imprint on everyone who knew her, but especially on her daughter, who will cherish countless memories for the rest of her life.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Briana Shoffner (Malik Cunningham) of Statesboro, Georgia; mother, Linda Bishop of North Carolina; her unbiological sister and best friend, Wendella Ann Baptiste (Reginald); goddaughter, Ariel Ayden Baptiste; and her sweet dogs, Carl and Vito.

A joint visitation for Rebecca and Kenny Griffin will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring both of their lives will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Cleghorn officiating. They will both be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens following the service.

