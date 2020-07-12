Rebecca Yarbrough Foreman
April 23, 1956 - July 10, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Rebecca Yarbrough Foreman, 64, of Lizella, Georgia passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Tony Wood will officiate.
Born in Macon, she was the daughter of Stella Ruth Williams Yarbrough and the late Marvin Grady Yarbrough. She was the wife of the late Bob Foreman.
She was a member of the Midway Baptist Church and was employed as an operating room nurse with the Medical Center of Navicent Health.
She is survived by her mother, Stella Ruth Yarbrough, Sister, Denise Reeves (Jim); Brother, Marvin Grady Yarbrough Jr. (Kathy). Several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Macon- Bibb County Animal Services, 4214 Fulton Mill Road Macon, Georgia 31216.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Rebecca Yarbrough Foreman