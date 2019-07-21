Rebia Manning Faircloth
May 5, 1943 - July 19, 2019
Juliette, GA- Rebia Manning Faircloth was escorted from her earthly home to her heavenly home by angels on Friday, July 19, 2019 where she will forever be with her Lord and Savior.
The funeral service will be held at 1 PM Monday, July 22, 2019 at Daystar Church of God, 5874 Wesleyan Drive North, in Macon with Rev. Robbie Shepherd and Rev. Frankie Sorrow officiating. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 pm until 7 pm Sunday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave.
Rebia was born on May 5, 1943 in Twin City, GA to the late Horace Beasley and Thelma Davis Beasley. She was a member of Daystar Church of God and loved going to church, cooking, sewing, and helping everyone she could.
She was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Manning; daughter, Carol Mathis and a granddaughter, Jill Manning.
Mrs. Faircloth is survived by her beloved husband of almost thirty years, Roy Faircloth; daughters: Becky Ivey (David), and Denise Cruz (Jerry); sons: Kenny Manning (Candy), Randy Manning (Deborah), and Neal Faircloth (Shelly); a daughter-in-law, Kathy Manning; grandchildren: Emily Braley (Andrew), Christy Belflower (Shannon), Jolie Clark (Jason), Patrick Ivey and Phillip Manning, Macey Williams, Allison Manning, McKenzie Manning, Davy Ivey, Matthew Newberry, and Jonathon Newberry; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Pine Pointe Hospice, Sandra Tipton, and Lisa Tomlison for their loving care.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 21, 2019