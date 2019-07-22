Rebia Manning Faircloth (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Aunt Rebia was very special to me and I have so many..."
    - Julie Williamson
  • "Sorry for your loss . Rebia will be missed. We will be..."
    - Dale, Dawn and Kristopher Tressler
  • "worked with rebia on line 6 at KEEBLER sorry for your loose..."
    - JIMMY FAIRCLOTH
  • "My condolences to the Faircloth family. I worked with Rebia..."
    - Dale Gainey-Jackson
Service Information
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-3778
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
Pio Nono Ave.
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Daystar Church of God,
5874 Wesleyan Drive North
Macon , GA
Obituary
Rebia Manning Faircloth
May 5, 1943 - July 19, 2019
Juliette, GA- Rebia Manning Faircloth was escorted from her earthly home to her heavenly home by angels on Friday, July 19, 2019 where she will forever be with her Lord and Savior.
The funeral service will be held at 1 PM Monday, July 22, 2019 at Daystar Church of God, 5874 Wesleyan Drive North, in Macon with Rev. Robbie Shepherd and Rev. Frankie Sorrow officiating. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on July 22, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Macon, GA   (478) 788-3778
