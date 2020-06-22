Regan Hightower
March 4, 1975 - June 19, 2020
Macon, GA- Regan Hightower, 45, of Macon, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00PM with Dr. Mark Hudgins and the Reverend Chris Weeks officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and read Regan's obituary in its entirety.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Regan Hightower
March 4, 1975 - June 19, 2020
Macon, GA- Regan Hightower, 45, of Macon, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00PM with Dr. Mark Hudgins and the Reverend Chris Weeks officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and read Regan's obituary in its entirety.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Regan Hightower
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 22, 2020.