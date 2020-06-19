Regenia F. Phillips
September 27, 1965 - June 17, 2020
Byron , Georgia - Regenia Fran Phillips, 54, passed away on, Wednesday June 17, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be from 2:00 to 3:00 PM, one hour before the service. Immediately following the service a private graveside service will be held at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Regenia was born September 27, 1965 in Macon, Georgia to Ottis and Mary Phillips. She loved traveling to the beach. Regenia will forever be remembered as a very sweet, and caring person. She loved her family dearly and treasured every moment she had with them. Regenia was a loving, daughter, sister, aunt, and great-aunt who will be greatly missed.
Her mother, Mary F. Phillips, predeceased her.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving father, Ottis J. Phillips; 2 sisters, Debra (Dennis) Williamson; Donna Durden; 1 brother, Steve Robitzsch; niece, Jessica (Ellis) Gomez; great nieces, Emily and Harley Gomez, her lifelong friend, Chris Pollard, and her beloved dog "Angel".
Please sign our online guest book and leave a condolence at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Regenia F. Phillips
September 27, 1965 - June 17, 2020
Byron , Georgia - Regenia Fran Phillips, 54, passed away on, Wednesday June 17, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be from 2:00 to 3:00 PM, one hour before the service. Immediately following the service a private graveside service will be held at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Regenia was born September 27, 1965 in Macon, Georgia to Ottis and Mary Phillips. She loved traveling to the beach. Regenia will forever be remembered as a very sweet, and caring person. She loved her family dearly and treasured every moment she had with them. Regenia was a loving, daughter, sister, aunt, and great-aunt who will be greatly missed.
Her mother, Mary F. Phillips, predeceased her.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving father, Ottis J. Phillips; 2 sisters, Debra (Dennis) Williamson; Donna Durden; 1 brother, Steve Robitzsch; niece, Jessica (Ellis) Gomez; great nieces, Emily and Harley Gomez, her lifelong friend, Chris Pollard, and her beloved dog "Angel".
Please sign our online guest book and leave a condolence at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Regenia F. Phillips
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.