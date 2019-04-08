Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Anne Farmer. View Sign



August 3, 1949 - April 6, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Regina Farmer, 69, left this world to join her beloved husband, Col. James Z. Farmer, Jr., Army (Ret) in heaven on Saturday, April 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Regina was born on August 3, 1949, in Gatesville, Texas to the late Houston Eugene Faucett and Joye Layne Faucett, both of Belton, Texas. She graduated from Killeen High School with the Class of 1967. A career military wife for 26 years, Regina was also a devoted mother and wonderful homemaker. Being a mother and grandmother was the light of her life and she will be remembered as a nurturer who was selfless, giving, and caring.

Regina enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, and made the best "Grammie Soup." She also loved cheering for her favorite sports teams and was an avid churchgoer. Her infectious laugh, grace, and faith towards her family and friends will remain in the hearts of all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Stacey Gay (Tony), Deborah Copeland (Jeff), and Gregory Farmer (Kristin); grandchildren, Tyler Gay (Jes), Troy Gay, Jacob Logan, Grant Farmer, and Kate Farmer; great-grandson, Oliver Gay; brother, Bobby Faucett (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Gayle Wilson (Al); and a number of uncles, aunts, cousins, and great friends who are too numerous to list by name.

A memorial service celebrating Regina's life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Joe Tessin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Regina to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.

