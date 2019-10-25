Regina Jackson
October 9, 1971 - October 20, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Homegoing services for Ms. Regina Denise Jackson, 48, will be Saturday, October 26th, time 1:00PM at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Forsyth. Pastor Rufus J. Whatley officiating. Burial Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Jasmine Walton; mother, Dora Jackson and a host relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2019