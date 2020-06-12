Reginald Carson Riley Jr.
1966 - 2020
Reginald Carson Riley, Jr.
July 29, 1966 - June 7, 2020
Macon, GA- On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Reginald "Pete" Carson Riley, Jr., loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 53. Reggie was born on July 29, 1966 in Green Cove Springs, Florida to the late Norma Jean Riley and Reginald Carson Riley, Sr. In November 2008, he married his soul mate, Debra Davis.
Reggie had a passion for life. He loved the outdoors and most of all fishing. His happy place was on the water with anyone that would be there with him. He enjoyed life to the fullest and helped anyone in need. Reggie loved his grandchildren, children and his devoted wife. He was known for his smile, quick thinking and his kind compassionate spirt.
Reggie was preceded in death by his mother Norma Jean and a beautiful daughter Brittini Riley. Reggie is survived by his wife, Debra Davis Riley; his father, Reginald Carson Riley, Sr. (Doris) of Reidsville, Georgia; and four children, Jessica (Tommy) Simpson of Tampa, Florida, Okoye Riley of Little Rock, Arkansas, Onna Riley and Carson Riley of Macon, Georgia; as well as grandchildren and many other family and friends.
There will be a private Christian graveside service and burial.
Hutchings Service.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
