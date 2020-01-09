Reginald Keith Cummings II
August 11, 1989 - January 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Services for Reginald Keith Cummings II are 11:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church with burial in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens.
Reginald was born August 11, 1989 to the parentage of Reginald Keith and Crystal Sneed Cummings. He attended St. Peter Claver Catholic School, Alexander II Magnet School, Appling Middle School and was a 2007 Graduate of Northwest High School. He was a 2014 graduate of Middle Georgia State College.
He leaves behind his parents, Reginald and Crystal Cummings; grandparents, Robert and Carol Cummings, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020