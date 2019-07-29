Retha Lachelle Willis
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Retha Lachelle Willis will be held 2 PM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Swift Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Johnnie Ray Sampson, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow in Mt. Gilgal Baptist Church Cemetery. Ms. Willis, 44, passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019.
Survivors include her mother, Louise Willis; father, Robert (Baretha) Chappell; five children, Brianna, Nicosha, Lashavia, Donnie and Lamar; six sisters; two brothers; four grandchildren; one God-child; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 29, 2019