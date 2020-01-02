Reuben Hunt III
April 22, 1963 - December 29, 2019
Albany, GA- Memorial Services for Reuben Hunt III are 12 Noon, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Chapel of Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon, GA. He leaves to honor and cherish his memories; father, Reuben Hunt, Jr.(Gloria); Fiancee, Gail Coleman; one sister; five brothers; and a host of family and friends. Please contact family at Vineville North Apartments, 3550 Lake Terrace Place, Apt. A, Macon, GA. or (478)743-8998
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020