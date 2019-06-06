Reva Sewell Stephens
June 24, 1954 - June 3, 2019
Union City, Georgia- Funeral services for Ms. Reva Elaine Sewell Stephens, 64, will be Thursday, June 6th, time 11:00AM at St. James Baptist Church, 110 James Street, Forsyth. Burial Rest Haven Cemetery.
Survivors include her parents, Oreatha and David Sewell Jr.; brothers, Dr. Alvin Sewell (Sharmila), David Sewell III (Pam); sister, Davita Foster (Trey) and a host of relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Published in The Telegraph on June 6, 2019