Reva Sewell Stephens (1954 - 2019)
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA
31029-1704
(478)-994-6483
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church
110 James Street
Forsyth, GA
Reva Sewell Stephens
June 24, 1954 - June 3, 2019
Union City, Georgia- Funeral services for Ms. Reva Elaine Sewell Stephens, 64, will be Thursday, June 6th, time 11:00AM at St. James Baptist Church, 110 James Street, Forsyth. Burial Rest Haven Cemetery.
Survivors include her parents, Oreatha and David Sewell Jr.; brothers, Dr. Alvin Sewell (Sharmila), David Sewell III (Pam); sister, Davita Foster (Trey) and a host of relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.


Published in The Telegraph on June 6, 2019
