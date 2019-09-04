Rex P. Lucas
06/18/1959 - 09/02/2019
ALLENTOWN, GA- Rex P. Lucas, 60, died of cardiac arrest at his Allentown residence Monday, September 2nd.
Graveside services will be held Friday September 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Rex was born June 18, 1959 to Johnny "Bud" Lucas and Joyce Hasty Lucas. He lived most of his life in Danville, Georgia. He joined the Army in 1979 and was honorably discharged in 1982. He received several commendations for being an expert marksman during his time in the service. He was a Baptist, and was retired from the United States Postal Service. Rex was preceded in death by his father Johnny "Bud" Lucas and his brother Royce Lucas.
Survivors include his mother, Joyce Lucas. Children, Luther (Brittany) Lucas and Lindsay Lucas, his beloved grandchildren Sophie Ann Lucas, Preston Elijah Lucas, and Maizie Pearl Lucas, and former spouse Cindy Nobles Lucas. His brothers Johnny (Diane) Lucas, Don (Gail) Lucas, Steve Lucas, and Russell Lucas, and his sisters Glenda (Robert) Conklin and Nancy (Gentry) Widner.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 4, 2019