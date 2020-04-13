Rhoda Dials
June 26, 1962 - April 3, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A private burial for Mrs. Rhoda Dials will be held Monday April 13, 2020 at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her husband of 38 years Mr. Michael Dials; Her children: Jamia Dials and Jamar (Tremesa) Dials; Grand-child Bryson Dials; Step daughter, Dana Pearce; Siblings: Wilson (Edith) Manuel, Ricky (Linda) Manuel, Glennie (Allen) Lavalais, and Shondra (Oscar) Williams; Sister-in-Laws: Jody (Bernie) Gallman and Francis Dials; Brother-in-Law, James (Chris) Dials; also a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, many friends and loved ones.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 13, 2020