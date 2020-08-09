Rhonda G. Atcheson
August 8, 1959 - August 6, 2020
Boanire , Georgia - Rhonda G. Atcheson, 60 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 6, 2020. A Funeral Service honoring her life will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00AM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 7:00PM to 9:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Immediately following the services, Rhonda will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Rhonda was born on August 8. 1959 to Mr. Joseph Lowe and Ruth Lowe Eade. She was a loving individual who was always a phone call away if you had needed her for anything. Rhonda was an avid cook and was well known for her famous homemade Mac N Cheese. She adored her family more than life itself and could often times be found spending time with those, she loved making them laugh. She will forever be remembered as the family's ray of sunshine. In fact, Rhonda often sung "You Are My Sunshine" to her grandchildren when they were little. However, she will forever be remembered for the love she had for her Lord and Savior.
There awaiting for her at the gates of heaven was her beloved father, Joseph Lowe.
Left to cherish Rhonda's memory is her beloved Mother, Ruth Eade Lowe; Husband of 42 years, David Atcheson; Children, Jessica Gladue, Adam Atcheson, Nichole Atcheson, Joshua Atcheson, and Jacob Atcheson; Grandchildren, Hannah Gladue, Mary Grace Gladue, Makaylee Smith, Sydnee Wright, and Sarah Atcheson; Brother, Andrew Lowe (Jennifer); Sister, Sabrina Moore (Kevin).
