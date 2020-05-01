Rhonda Irene Knapp Hebert
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rhonda Irene Knapp Hebert
March 26, 1951 - April 29, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Rhonda Hebert, 69, of Warner Robins, GA, passed away at Houston Medical Center on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, and for the safety of friends and loved ones, the family will celebrate the life of Rhonda privately at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kathleen, Georgia. A graveside ceremony will take place at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord, NH, at a future date.
Rhonda was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and grew up in Concord, New Hampshire. She graduated Cum Laude from the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. It was there she met her future husband, John. They were happily married for 45 years. Rhonda enjoyed 35 years of nursing and enjoyed traveling the world with her family.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, John; her two sons, Matthew and his wife, Chloe, of Baltimore, MD and Todd of Warner Robins, GA; her brother, David and his wife, Nina, of Epsom, NH; her uncles, Joe Foy and Joe Connelly, both of Boston, MA; and her three nieces, Marcia Kusma of Gorham, ME, Denise Knapp of Windsor, VT, and Sharon Knapp of East Greenwich, RI.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Rhonda Irene Knapp Hebert



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
My deepest condolences to your family Matthew. I pray God would comfort you like only HE can during this difficult time.
Michelle Boyd
Matt, I am so sorry for your and your family's loss! Your family is in our prayers.
Grace Holdaway
To a wonderful person. The boys and I will miss you very much but I am happy for where you are now. Love forever, John Hebert
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved