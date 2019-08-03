Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. "Dick" Lenhart. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Day Family plot at Evergreen Cemetery Fitzgerald , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LtCol Richard A. "Dick" Lenhart, USMC (Ret.)

January 3, 1936 - August 1, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- LtCol Richard Allen "Dick" Lenhart (USMC Ret.) died Thursday, 1 August 2019 following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock on Monday, 5 August 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home, with family receiving friends between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, 4 August 2019. Honorary pallbearers will be Arthur "Art" Gordon, Walter "Walt" Irvine, Crawford Hicks, Edward Day, Keith

Colonel Lenhart was born 3 January 1936 in Columbus, Ohio, to Rolland Kreider Lenhart and his wife, the former Edna Fern Legg. He was graduated from Port Clinton High School in Port Clinton, Ohio, in 1954. At age 18, Dick joined the United States Marine Corps as a private. Attending university at various postings, Dick became a mustang, a Marine who rises from the rank of private to become a commissioned officer. On 10 June 1967 Richard Lenhart married Fitzgerald-native Shirley Day in Albany, Georgia, where he was stationed with the Corps and she was working as a legal secretary with the Georgia Department of Revenue. He was a Certified Internal Auditor with the Marine Corps, retiring with 30 years' service in 1984.

Dick attributed his many accomplishments to the devoted support of his wife, the love of his life. Following his military retirement, he and Shirley became real estate agents selling homes in North Carolina and later in northern Virginia, and Dick became a real estate broker in both states. Retiring for a second time, Dick and Shirley returned to her home state settling in Warner Robins. Dick and Shirley were avid golfers who enjoyed play at courses from Hawaii to Washington, D.C. Additionally, Dick had a keen interest in history and genealogy, and will be long remembered for his joie de vivre, wonderful sense of humor, and his ability to find common ground with people from all walks of life. He was a member of the Military Officers Association of America and the Ocmulgee Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution.

In addition to his parents, Colonel Lenhart was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Owen Lenhart. He is survived by his loving and much cherished wife of 52 years; his brother, Rolland Kreider Lenhart, of London, Ohio; sister-in-law, Lois Day Couey, of Powder Springs; brother-in-law, Charles Edward Day (Mary), of Macon; and several nieces and nephews.

