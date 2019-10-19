|
|
|
|
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Shirley Hills Baptist Church
|
Committal
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
View Map
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Dr. Richard A. Ulrich, MD (Col., USAF, Ret.)
May 25, 1941 - Oct 17, 2019
Bonaire, Georgia- Richard A. Ulrich, 78, transferred to Glory-Land on Oct 17, 2019 after a long battle with heart disease. He was born on May 25, 1941, in Norfolk, NE and grew up on a 160-acre farm with his twin brother and younger sister. During his childhood, he learned to walk in God's ways from his father's habit of nightly reading the Bible to the family. Dr. Ulrich completed a B.S. at Houghton College (Houghton, NY), an M.D. at Jefferson Medical College (Philadelphia), and internship at Geisinger Medical Center (Danville, PA). He joined the Air Force as a Flight Medical Officer and served as the only doctor at Kimpo Air Base, South Korea from 1967-1968. He then transferred to McCoy Air Force Base (Orlando, FL) where the Lord blessed him with marriage to Angelia Sue Carthen. Dr. Ulrich trained in ophthalmology at the University of Iowa and served at Maxwell AFB (Montgomery, AL) and as Chief of Hospital Services at Offutt AFB (Omaha, NE). He retired as a Colonel and moved to Georgia in 1987, where he worked with Dr. J. L. Gayton and Dr. M. Gary Carter in Warner Robins.
Dr. Ulrich is survived by his wife, Angelia Ulrich, and their four sons and families: Dr. Lane Ulrich, MD (ophthalmologist, Augusta University) and Debra with Lydia, Colin, Elise and Celia; Dr. Marc Ulrich, Ph.D. (physicist, US Army Research Office) and Rebecca with Karis, Stephen, Andrew, Timothy, Joshua, Samuel and Addy; Dr. Paul Ulrich, Ph.D. (biologist, Georgia State University) and Rachel with Annalise and Lauren; and Dr. Luke Ulrich, Ph.D. (bioinformaticist, Charleston, SC) and Megan with Caleb, Eli and Seth. He is also survived by his twin brother, Dr. Wesley Ulrich, MD (Beverly) and his sister, Mrs. Mary Ulrich Gustafson.
Those who know Dr. Ulrich are likely to remember his avid interest in the Bible, family, Shirley Hills Baptist Church, medicine, music (piano, organ and singing to his patients), science, tinkering, GANSU INC (cataract mission to China), the Gideons, Christian Medical Dental Association, history, and computers. His motto was "Just do it God's way." He was utterly grateful for life with God, family, friends, and patients.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home (417 South Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088) on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A service celebrating his life will be at Shirley Hills Baptist Church (615 Corder Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088) on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A committal service with full military honors will follow at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery (2617 Vinson Hwy, Milledgeville, GA 31061) on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with Reverend Jacob Green and Reverend Joe Haselden officiating.
The family requests any gifts given in memory of Dr. Ulrich be made to The Gideons International (Box 537, Warner Robins, GA 31099).
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dr. Richard A. Ulrich, MD (Col., USAF, Ret.)
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|