1/1
Richard Carlton Sayward
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Carlton Sayward
October 10, 1937 - August 14, 2020
Fort Valley, Georgia- Richard C. Sayward, 82, of Fort Valley, Georgia passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. A graveside services with military honors will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Dr. Paul Cowles will officiate.
Born in Rockland, Maine, he was the son of the late Earl and Eleanor Hussey Sayward. He had lived in California before making his home in Fort Valley.
Mr. Sayward was a retired Chief Petty Officer with the US Navy with 23 years of service, and a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Warner Robins.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie Ann Slaton.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy Mickler Sayward. Daughter, Carol Hagood(Lynn); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund, 1322 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Richard Carlton Sayward



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved