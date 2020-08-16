Richard Carlton Sayward
October 10, 1937 - August 14, 2020
Fort Valley, Georgia- Richard C. Sayward, 82, of Fort Valley, Georgia passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. A graveside services with military honors will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Dr. Paul Cowles will officiate.
Born in Rockland, Maine, he was the son of the late Earl and Eleanor Hussey Sayward. He had lived in California before making his home in Fort Valley.
Mr. Sayward was a retired Chief Petty Officer with the US Navy with 23 years of service, and a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Warner Robins.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie Ann Slaton.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy Mickler Sayward. Daughter, Carol Hagood(Lynn); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund, 1322 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
