Dr. Richard Cupp McMillan
September 19, 2019
Knoxville, TN- Dr. Richard Cupp McMillan, age 85, of Danville, passed away on September 19, 2019 surrounded by his adoring family. He was predeceased by his parents, Ruby and Mitchell McMillan, of Knoxville, TN.
Dr. McMillan received his Bachelor of Science in Education from The University of Tennessee in Knoxville, a Bachelor in Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC and received his Master of Education and Doctor of Education from Duke University in Durham, NC. He was also a member of the Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society in Education.
He taught at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, VA, joined Averett University in 1970 until 1982, and ended his career there as a head of the Department of Education. In 1982, he took the position as head of Ethics for the Medical School at Mercer University in Macon, GA. He retired from Mercer in 1999.
Richard served proudly in the United States Coast Guard.
Dr. McMillan is survived by his wife and soulmate, Mary; his daughters, Bonnae Buchanan, of Danville, Debra Rawley, and husband, Buddy, of Danville, and Kim Love, and husband, Keith, of Fayetteville, NC; grandchildren, Adam Rawley (Jennifer), Hunter Rawley (Betsy), Samantha Alexander (Kyle), Grayson Love (Maggie) and Courtney Blake; great-grandchildren, Braxton and Charlie Alexander, Addysen and Sawyer Rawley, Henry and Gracie Love and Jack Rawley.
A private family burial is planned.
The family respectfully requests no flowers and any contributions may be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Lane, Danville, VA 24541.
