Richard Dennis BordersAugust 31, 1970 - July 1, 2020Cary, NC- Richard Dennis Borders left this world suddenly and too soon on July 1, 2020. Devoted son to Kathy Jackson, loyal brother to Brent Jackson (Gray, GA), generous and kind uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to many, and loving father to his three children: Francesca Lane, Lorelei Snow, and Richard Doxey Borders. Born in Milledgeville, GA, he traveled widely, achieved much, and left an indelible impression upon all.Upon his graduation from Jones County High School in 1989, he joined the Marines and proudly served 6 years – rising to rank of Staff Sergeant, with a key role in Reconnaissance during both Desert Shield and Desert Storm and part of the team liberating Kuwait Airport in April 1991. He received a Bronze Star for Valor, among other honors.The Marines saw his high aptitude in the application and use of technology, and he earned his nickname "Pentagod" by being one of the first individuals in the U.S. to build a Pentium based PC. Upon leaving the service, Rich worked for several companies based in NC before landing at Network Appliance (NetApp) in 2001. He was instrumental in creating teams of highly skilled and dedicated technical support for the company worldwide, including a site in Bangalore, India, where he lived for a year before returning to NC.He was a Physicist at heart and in mind, and he marveled at the beauty of our universe, our Divine Creator, and the "Unbroken Thread" that unites us all.Rich began his life as a father because he truly believed that by raising independent, empathetic, and intelligent children he would be leaving the world a better place. He worked hard to instill these gifts first to them, and then to other children in his family, and to the children who became his "chosen family".He loved playing games and puzzles that developed the mind, and he contributed to the development of several popular video games. He was happiest surrounded by his children and those he loved. Just prior to his death he spent two long weekends on the beach at Emerald Isle, NC – where he felt true peace and renewed hope for his future.Rich survived and beat cancer three times, most recently Stage 4 Lymphoma, and had just completed a stem cell transplant in January 2020. But our son, our father, our friend, our love, was called home to be in God's eternal presence. And the loyal and faithful Marine he was, he completed his mission without question or hesitation. Charlie Mike.The family will be hosting a Memorial Service and burial with Military Honors on Monday, August 31, 2020. Service will be held at Real Life Church, Macon, GA, beginning at 12:30pm.