Richard "Ricky" Dorman
September 3, 1946 - August 12, 2020
Macon, GA- Richard "Ricky" Dorman, 73, of Macon passed away August 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Chris Minton, the Reverend Joe McDaniel, and Greg Moore officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Rd, Lizella, GA 31052.
Born to the late Earlie and Beatrice Kennington Dorman, Ricky leaves behind his wife of forty-two years, Elaine H. Dorman of Macon, Georgia; son, Todd Pendley (Amy) of Orlando, Florida; granddaughter, Rachel Pendley of Orlando, Florida; sister, Betty Jones (Jack) of Dry Branch, Georgia; brother, Ronnie Dorman (Merrelyn) of Sandersville, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Pruitt Health Peake and Navicent Health for their compassionate care.
