1/1
Richard "Ricky" Dorman
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Ricky" Dorman
September 3, 1946 - August 12, 2020
Macon, GA- Richard "Ricky" Dorman, 73, of Macon passed away August 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Chris Minton, the Reverend Joe McDaniel, and Greg Moore officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Rd, Lizella, GA 31052.
Born to the late Earlie and Beatrice Kennington Dorman, Ricky leaves behind his wife of forty-two years, Elaine H. Dorman of Macon, Georgia; son, Todd Pendley (Amy) of Orlando, Florida; granddaughter, Rachel Pendley of Orlando, Florida; sister, Betty Jones (Jack) of Dry Branch, Georgia; brother, Ronnie Dorman (Merrelyn) of Sandersville, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Pruitt Health Peake and Navicent Health for their compassionate care.
To express condolences, please visit www.hartsmort.com
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Richard "Ricky" Dorman



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hart's at the Cupola
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hart's at the Cupola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 15, 2020
Ricky and I worked together for years. What a fine gentleman he was! So sorry for the family’s loss.
Bryan Leskosky
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved