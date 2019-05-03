Richard E. Rhone
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Richard E. Rhone will be held 2 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Elder Ollice Tripp will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Rhone, 75, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.
Survivors includes his two children, Frederick (Kim) Ellis and Fay (Willie) Smith; friend, Virginia Dopwell; sister, Nadine Brown; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
View the online memorial for Richard E. Rhone
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2019