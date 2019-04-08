Richard Earl Williams Sr.
|
June 24, 1931 - April 6, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Richard Earl Williams Sr., 87, of Macon, Georgia passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Joe Bowker will officiate. The family will have a visitation on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Ralph Jackson Williams and Pauline Thompson Walker. He was a proud Korean War veteran serving in the Coast Guard. Earl was one of the hardest working people you would have met. He was a retired area supervisor from Southern Bell and AT&T after 33 faithful years. After his time at Southern Bell he worked as a Bailiff with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for 10 years serving under 3 different Sheriffs. Never one to sit still, he began working at FairHaven Funeral Home in 2014. He was the first employee hired, and was known for his hugs and great conversations to anyone that walked through the door. Earl never met a stranger, and had a joke or story for any situation. He was an avid outdoorsman in his younger years, loving to hunt and fish. Earl was jack of all trades and mastered them all. He could fix anything! He was a member of Berean Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for the last 18 years as well has helped with the day to day operations and administration.
He is survived by his wonderful wife of 63 years, Bobbie Nell Gill Williams, Children, Richard Earl Williams Jr. (Helena); Kenneth Wayne Williams and Wendy Williams Niblett (Darryl), Grandchildren, April Thomas(Leo), Amber Bryan (Clay), Kalie Morris(Rickey), and Joshua Williams (Megan), Brian Presley(Kelley), and Joel Presley(Jessica); Great Grandchildren, Austin Thomas (Marlyn Molton), Tucker Thomas, Harris Bryan, Mattie Bryan, and Charlotte Morris as well as one more on the way; Bertie Williams. Also family friends; Ronnie and Rita Felker.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 8, 2019