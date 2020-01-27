Richard Earle Barnette
January 12, 1936 - January 25, 2020
Macon, GA- Richard Earle Barnette, age 84, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Dr. Bob Moon officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Martha Bowman Methodist Church, Bowman Brass, 500 Bass Road, Macon GA 31210.
Earle was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Ennis Hartley and Lucile Branan Barnette. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Leonard Hartley Barnette, Edna Barnette Barnett, Helen Barnette Culpepper and Bobby Ray Barnette.
Earle was the first male graduate of Wesleyan College and he earned a Master's Degree in Music from the University of Georgia. Earle was a member of Martha Bowman Methodist Church, the Nan Freeman Sunday School Class, and where he began the Bowman Brass Orchestra.
He was instrumental in starting the Elementary Band programs for the Bibb County Board of Education and was retired as a Band Director in the Bibb County School System. Earle is known for starting the Band Program at Stratford Academy and Covenant Academy and was the Musical Director at the Macon Little Theatre. He played in the Brass Section for the Macon Civic Club Show for fifty years and played with the Berner Heard Orchestra and Steve Cole Orchestra as well as numerous others. Earle was best known for his musical talent playing the trombone and was a gifted musician that could play any instrument.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by the love of his life, Evelyn Mercer Barnette of Macon, daughters, Shelly Barnette Rappaport of Atlanta, Skyla Barnette (Jeff) Sherrill of Lawrenceville, Torri Barnette of Macon, grandchildren, Whitney (Drew) Stockman, Austin Barnette (Meghan) Sherrill, Garrett Matthew Rappaport, great grandchildren, Maddux Barnette Sherrill and August Gray Sherrill and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 27, 2020