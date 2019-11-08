Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Floyd "Dick" Findlay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" Floyd Findlay

Dec. 1, 1930. - Nov. 5, 2019.

Macon, GA- Richard ("Dick") Floyd Findlay went to be with his Heavenly Father

Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was a gentleman whose life was guided by truth, honesty, and integrity. He was born in Porterdale, Georgia on December 1, 1930. He was the son of Beulah Floyd Findlay and Prentiss Edwards Findlay, Jr. of Macon, Ga. Graduating from Lanier High School in 1949, he was president of his senior class. He was awarded the "Most Outstanding Blocker of the Year" trophy on the Lanier football team that won the State AAAA Championship 2 years in a row. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1953 as an Industrial Engineer. He was President of his fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, his senior year at Tech. Mr. Findlay married Doris Ann Dixon, his high school sweetheart, in 1953. He then served in Korea as First Lt. in the Army Corps of Engineers.

He worked for Armstrong World Industries in various management positions. He later established and managed the 400-employee Thomasville Furniture plant in Brookneal VA. He retired in 1992 and moved to Lake Oconee. Mr. Findlay served his community in various capacities over the years, including Big Brothers, Junior Achievement, and as a charter member of the Board of Trustees of First Presbyterian Day School in Macon. He was an Elder and dedicated member of the Presbyterian Church in Macon, Ga, Gulf Breeze, Florida, Lynchburg, VA and Eatonton, GA.

He was instrumental in establishing the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity in Eatonton. He served on the Citizens Reviews Panel of the Juvenile Court System. Mr. Findlay is survived by is wife Doris Dixon Findlay, son Richard Floyd Findlay, Jr. of Lynchburg, daughter Carol Findlay Wheeler (Michael) of Pensacola Florida, and son Thomas Dixon Findlay (Jeannie) of St. Pete Beach, Fl, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

*Funeral Service will be on Friday, November 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Eatonton

Presbyterian Church. Graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Macon, GA at 2:00 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home will be in charge of the services.





View the online memorial for Richard "Dick" Floyd Findlay



