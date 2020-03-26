Richard G. Bostic, II.
January 29, 1961 - March 22, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Richard G. Bostic, II passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2020. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Immediately following the service, Richard will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Richard was born on January 29, 1961 in Panama City, Florida. Richard loved large family gatherings and preparing special gourmet dishes at which he excelled. He honorably served his country in the USAF.
Richard is preceded in death by his father Richard G. Bostic.
His memory will forever be cherished by his mother Betty Bostic, brother Geoffrey Bostic (Krista), niece Heather Bostic, nephew Dylan Bostic, great nephew Aaron and a host of cousins and extended family.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020