Richard Gilbert Champion
1945 - 2020
August 7, 1945 - October 16, 2020
Lizella, GA- Richard Gilbert Champion, 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Duggan officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to I AM for the Urals, Inc., 2899 Graham Road, Gray, GA 31032 or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Richard was born in Macon, Georgia to the late A.J. and Becky McAllister Champion. He was preceded in death by two sisters; Rheta and Annie Pearl. Richard was a graduate of Lanier High School and served his country in the United States Army. He was retired from Robins Air Force Base as a Quality Control Specialist and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, Young at Heart Sunday School Class and the Monday Lunch Bunch. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson Champion of Lizella, daughter; Stephanie (Drew) Porterfield of Nolensville, TN, grandchildren; Joshua, Lara and Caleb Porterfield, sisters; Peggy Young, Nita Champion and Teresa Ford, cousin; Miriam Adkins and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 18, 2020.
