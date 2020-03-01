Richard H. Dixon
September 28, 1927 - February 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Services for Command Sergeant Major Richard H. Dixon are 12:00 PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church with burial in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Viewing will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
A native of Twiggs County, Mr. Dixon was born in Jeffersonville to the parentage of Alexander B. and Mary Bell Dixon. He was educated in Twiggs County and after graduation joined the US Army. He was married to the late Caroline Thomas of Charleston, SC.
During his 32 years of service with the Army he received numerous medals and decorations. After retiring from the US Army he began a career at the GA Department of Labor working with veterans.
Survivors include: daughter, Carolyn D. Johnson; grandchildren; Jada Jackson, Adrian Johnson and Austin Johnson; three great-grandchildren; several loving nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Warner Robins American Legion Post #594 (Atten: Veterans Group).
