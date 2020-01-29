Richard H. Strange, Sr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Richard H. Strange, Sr. will be held 12 Noon Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Elder Frank Billue will officiate. Interment services will follow at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Strange, 73, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Strange, two children, Richard (Ricky) H. Strange, Jr. and Brandi B. Strange; sister, Vashti Starks; brother, Spencer Strange, Jr,; two grandchildren, Jayden A. Strange and Braeden H. Strange and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 29, 2020