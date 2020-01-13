SMSgt Richard J. Jackson USAF (Ret.) (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
Obituary
SMSgt Richard J. Jackson, USAF (Ret.)
February 10, 1930 - January 6, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Richard J. Jackson, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Richard was born on February 10, 1930 in Shelby, MS as the only child to the late James and Malinda Jackson.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 28 years before retiring with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. In the years following his active duty service, he continued to serve via Civil Service work before entering full retirement.
His memory will be forever treasured by his wife of 52 years, Helen M. Jackson; children: Linda Socrates (William), Rowan Phillips (Cordie), Richard Burnett, Dwight Jackson (Arletta), Richard Jackson, Jr., Janice Jackson; grandchildren, great grand children and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family request you make donations to the Cherish Children Education Centers of Warner Robins.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 13, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force
