1/
Richard Kimball "Richie" Rowland
09/07/1964 - 08/09/2020
Fort Valley, GA- Richard Kimpball "Richie" Rowland, 55, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 S. Camellia Blvd in Fort Valley with Rev. Paul Chapman officiating. The family will greet friends after the service.
Richie graduated from Peach County High School and was a lifelong resident of Fort Valley.
Richie is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Joyce Rowland; daughter, Courtney Rowland; grandson, Michael Rowland; brothers, Eric Rowland (Shanna) and Don Rowland (Ginger); several nieces and nephews and numerous family members.
The family may be contacted at the home of Jimmy and Joyce Rowland. Rooks Funeral Home of Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
