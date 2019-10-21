RICHARD "DICK" KISTLER
PERRY, GA- Richard "Dick" Perry Kistler, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, October 20, 2019, with his loving family by his side. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. by the Dogwood Mausoleum in Perry Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or www.parkinson.org.
Dick was born in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest of nine children, to the late Perry and Theo Carr Kistler. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Ohio State University, home of the Buckeyes for whom he loved to cheer during football season. Dick was a Chemical Engineer for Medusa Cement Company, formerly Penn-Dixie. He eventually took the position as Plant Manager and retired after thirty-nine years of service. He was a long-time member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and was a member of Perry Kiwanis Club. Dick enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially on trips with family and friends. He was a Methodist. He was preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Dick are his loving and devoted wife of sixty-three years, Dottie Eads Kistler of Perry; his son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Heather Kistler of Warner Robins; his grandchildren, Connor Kistler, Sean Kistler, and Aidan Kistler; his sister, Winnie Montgomery of Warren, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 21, 2019