RICHARD LEE WATSON
FORT VALLEY, GA- On March 19, 2020, Richard Lee Watson passed away peacefully in the home that he and his wife built by hand in 1998. Due to COVID-19, his memorial will be postponed until it can be conducted in the way that his family feels will best honor and celebrate his life.
Richard was born on November 20, 1954, and grew up in Centerville, the son of the late Sheryll and Gifford Tiller. Richard leaves behind his wife Christine, three children, and four beautiful granddaughters. He is survived by two brothers and one sister.
Richard was known and deeply respected for his strength, discernment, corny sense of humor, and love for the Lord. He worked at Betz-Dearborn in Macon for 30 years before his retirement. In the following years, he worked diligently to keep an immaculate landscape at home while also using his talent and passion for woodworking to build furniture, birdhouses, gazebos, Corn Hole boards, and more for the enjoyment of others. He loved to help and give to those in need, and was a faithful volunteer for "Feed the Sheep Ministries" at Life Church in Perry.
Though he will be indescribably missed, his family and friends celebrate the truth that he is finally dancing on the streets of Heaven with his Savior, completely healed.
In lieu of flowers, to honor Richard's life please make donations to Life Church "Feed the Sheep Ministries," 100 Todd Road, Perry, GA 31069, or your favorite charitable organization.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2020