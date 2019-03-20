Richard Leroy West
April 4, 1948 - March 15, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Richard L. "Pop" West of Forsyth, Georgia passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 following a brief illness. Richard was the son of the late Sidney C. "Stan" and Emily Hartley West. He is survived by his wife Bobbie Hamlin West, son Ricky (Summer) West and daughter Abbie (Paul) Francis; grandchildren Hunter and Sam West and Logan, Lanie and Levi Francis; brothers Stan (Jane) West and Keith (Carol) West; and aunt Patsy Hartley. He is also survived by numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved dog Girly.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00pm at Lawrence Drive Baptist Church with visitation to follow.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2019