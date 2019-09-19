|
Richard Nelson Van Buren
November 16, 1931 - September 16, 2019
Macon, GA- Richard Nelson Van Buren, 87, of Macon, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00AM at Martha Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church with the Reverend Mark Magoni officiating. Visitation with family will be from 10:00AM until 10:45AM in the Damascus Hall prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Martha Bowman United Methodist Church, 500 Bass Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Born November 16, 1931 in Albany, New York to the late Clifford Ellerson Van Buren and Ruth Richardson Van Buren, Richard was raised in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1949. He served with the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a gunner, flying B-26 aircrafts. During this interesting phase of his life, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with two clusters. He returned to Kalamazoo and completed his degree at the Pulp and Paper Engineering School at Western Michigan University. He later graduated from Columbia University Business School of Advanced Management.
Richard spent the next 35 years with J.M. Huber Corporation, where he advanced from a sales and technical service position, to the vice president of marketing/sales and business development. Upon early retirement in 1990, Richard formed VABCO International, Inc., an engineering and sales services company. He was instrumental in forming the Macon Free Clinic in its' beginning and continued his support. In 2008, he joined Bass Pro Shop as an associate in the fishing department, his favorite hobby.
During Richard's career, he was Chairman of the Coating and Graphics Division of TAPPI (Tech Association of Pulp and Paper Industry), president of the Paper Technology Foundation at Western Michigan University, "Emperor" of the Francis Asbury Sunday School Class at Martha Bowman Methodist Church, of which he was also a dedicated member.
Richard was a member of PIMA, TAPPI, 13th Bomb Squadron Assoc, Idle Hour Country Club, Macon Elks Club, a founding member of the Macon City Club, South Haven Michigan Yacht Club, and the B&D Hunting Club, formed in Twiggs County.
Richard absolutely adored his beautiful wife Corliss, as well as, his children and grandchildren. His ashes will be spread over his favorite hunting spot in Twiggs County and fishing spots in the flats of St. Marks and on Lake Michigan. He is preceded in death by his son, Ross Ellerson Van Buren.
Richard is survived by his wife, Corliss Aaron Van Buren; daughters, Joey Lynne Van Buren and Becky Van Buren Cindric (Steve); son, Richard Alan Van Buren (Sheila); grandson, Clifford Nelson Jance; granddaughters, Anna Grace and Allison Gail Van Buren; and his sister, Sue Van Buren Riley (Dale).
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Richard Nelson Van Buren
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|