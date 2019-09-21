Richard Nelson Van Buren (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA
31210
(478)-746-4322
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Damascus Hall,Martha Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Martha Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church
Obituary
Richard Nelson Van Buren
November 16, 1931 - September 16, 2019
Macon, GA- Richard Nelson Van Buren, 87, of Macon, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00AM at Martha Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church with the Reverend Mark Magoni officiating. Visitation with family will be from 10:00AM until 10:45AM in the Damascus Hall prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Martha Bowman United Methodist Church, 500 Bass Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Korean War bullet Elks Lodge
