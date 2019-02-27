Richard Russell "Pete" Bryant
June 27, 1937 - February 26, 2019
Lizella, GA- Richard Russell "Pete" Bryant, 81, of Lizella, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Fairhaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Immediately following the service, Pete will be laid to rest in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Lee Griffin and Reverend Rick Parson will officiate.
Pete was born in Macon, Georgia to the late William Jennings Bryant and Rosa Lee Davis Bryant. He proudly served our country in the United States Army, during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Cordelia Masonic Lodge #296 where he was a Past Master. He was an extremely hard working man, previously working for Coloniel Bread Company, and Taylor Pallet. Pete was also an active member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, as well as one daughter; Debra Parr.
Left to cherish his memory his loving family. His wife; Julia Heath Bryant. Children; Teresa Perkins, Richard D. Bryant (Stephanie), LaFaye Molton, Keith Molton, Denise Molton, and Waymond "Borat" Molton. 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2019